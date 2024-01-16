Thieves steal cookies from boba shop during overnight burglary

By Nicole Comstock

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL) — A group of thieves busted into a boba shop in the Inland Empire over the weekend. Since the business was cashless, they stole anything they could including a bunch of cookies.

“They took a lot of cookies, but they left behind certain ones,” co-owner Tansu Philip said. “They took all of our shirts that are hanging up here, but they left the buckets of shirts that are very visible in the back of the kitchen.”

In addition to the cookies, the burglars stole the store’s iPads, which were used to take orders, and caused a lot of damage during the break-in.

“We work so hard everyday and so do our baristas,” Philp said. “Our whole team is committed to building a community-oriented business and to see someone destroy that is really painful.”

When customers heard about the break-in, the community flocked to support the business and lift it out of this tough time.

“Winter is typically our slow season but on Sunday, when this happened, we had way more people here than we usually do on a Sunday,” Philip said. “I’m really grateful for that.”

Police are still investigating the burglary.

