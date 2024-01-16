RV catches fire in Modesto-area Chevron gas station

By Jonathan Ayestas

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — An RV fire on Monday also burned a Chevron gas station in the Modesto area.

Video obtained by KCRA 3 shows flames shooting out of the RV and also burning the gas station itself.

The Modesto Fire Department said a mechanical issue caused the fire. The metal overhang and several pumps were burnt in the fire, and gas station staff shut off the pumps to prevent further damage.

Two people were sent to the hospital to be evaluated, the fire department said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.