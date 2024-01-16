Skip to Content
RV catches fire in Modesto-area Chevron gas station

By Jonathan Ayestas

    MODESTO, California (KCRA) — An RV fire on Monday also burned a Chevron gas station in the Modesto area.

Video obtained by KCRA 3 shows flames shooting out of the RV and also burning the gas station itself.

The Modesto Fire Department said a mechanical issue caused the fire. The metal overhang and several pumps were burnt in the fire, and gas station staff shut off the pumps to prevent further damage.

Two people were sent to the hospital to be evaluated, the fire department said.

CNN Newsource

