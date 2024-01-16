OHP: Teen driver fined after being caught operating license plate cover on Oklahoma turnpike

By Jonathan Greco

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A 17-year-old driver received nearly $500 in fines because of a remote-controlled license plate cover, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An Oklahoma trooper recently saw a black covering rolling up a license plate on the Creek Turnpike in Broken Arrow. The trooper pulled over the driver and cited him for operating a vehicle with the license plate covered and failing to pay the toll.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a dash camera video of the traffic stop, showing the driver operating the license plate cover for the trooper to observe.

Both violations carry fines of $249, totaling $498. If the driver had paid the toll, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said it would have been around 88 cents.

