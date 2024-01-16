Man hid inside cooler after breaking into Asheville business, police say

By Kelly Doty

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man faces felony charges after police say he broke into an Asheville business, damaged property, activated a fire alarm, and hid from officers in a cooler.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 14, at around 4:49 a.m. Asheville police officers responded to a reported break-in at a business near the 7 block of New Leicester Highway.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found a suspect armed with a knife who fled when he saw the responding officers.

After searching the business, police said they found the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Joseph Thomas Hughes Jr., hiding inside a cooler and took him into custody.

Asheville police say Hughes is charged with felony breaking and entering, resisting officers, and damage to property.

Police said he was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and held under no bond, explaining he is ineligible for release because of a violation of the Pretrial Integrity Act.

