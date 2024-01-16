Erlanger police: Man pleads guilty to abuse nearly a year after infant critically injured

By Fletcher Keel

Click here for updates on this story

ERLANGER, Kentucky (WLWT) — A man has pled guilty to child abuse after an infant sustained life-threatening injuries while in his care last year, Erlanger police say.

Police say on Jan. 23, 2023, officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Phelps Ct. where a 3-month-old had been critically injured.

According to police, Zachary Haas told detectives that the child had sustained head injuries when he fell off a couch while under his care.

Officials say detectives learned at the hospital that the injuries the infant had sustained were “very considerable” and included a life-threatening skull fracture and frontal lobe bleed.

Police say doctors treating the infant told detectives that the injuries were inconsistent with the explanation provided by Haas, who later admitted to officials that he had been deliberately throwing the infant into the air.

Officials say on Jan. 8, 2024, Haas pled guilty to first degree criminal abuse of a victim under 12-years-old.

Erlanger police say the prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Haas’ final sentencing is set for Feb. 13, 2024, according to Erlanger police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.