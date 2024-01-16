Armed, dangerous North Carolina man wanted after ramming vehicle, firing shots, police say

By Janice Limon

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — North Carolina police said they are looking for an armed and dangerous man who rammed into another vehicle and then began shooting early Monday morning.

Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department, said officers responded to the area of State and Hanover Street around 4:02 a.m. to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and gunfire.

Booth said officers discovered that a man was being chased by another vehicle after a verbal fight.

The vehicle in pursuit rammed the man’s car, and then the driver of the vehicle pursuing the man’s car opened fire, according to Booth.

She said the suspect then drove way from the area.

Booth said no one was injured during the incident, and no bullets struck the man’s car, but officers did find three shell casings in the area.

Shortly after the shooting, officers found the unoccupied vehicle belonging to the suspect, according to Booth.

Investigators identified the suspect as Tony Dale Roberts, 38, Booth said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Roberts, who has warrants for the following charges:

Felony discharging a firearm from within an enclosure Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Assault with a deadly weapon Hit and run Discharge a firearm inside the city limits Reckless driving Roberts is described as a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the west Asheville area. He has a tattoo of the Pillsbury Dough Boy on his right forearm and a scar on his right neck.

Anyone who sees Roberts is asked not to approach him, but instead contact police.

