New Orleans officials warn residents to be on alert after police equipment stolen

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Law enforcement officials are encouraging you to take extra precautions after they say a man stole from a police equipment store.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect got into American Police Equipment on Airline Highway through the roof.

It happened on Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

Deputies say the man was able to cut wires to the video surveillance system and got away with a blue jacket, sweaters, a pair of boots, gloves and flashlights.

He may have taken a ballistic vest and some collectible badges.

According to officials, if anyone attempts to stop you, do not pull over or stop unless they are driving a marked police or sheriff’s office unit. If not, turn on your hazard lights and drive to the nearest police station while on the phone with 911 until you can confirm it is a legitimate law enforcement officer.

