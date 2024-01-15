McClain County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile who ran away amid frigid temperatures

By Jonathan Greco

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The McClain County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy who ran away from a group home during the frigid weather conditions.

The sheriff’s office says Joseph Reeves was last seen around 12:15 a.m. on Monday at the Bison Creek Group Home off of State Highway 9 just west of Interstate 35.

Reeves is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes. Authorities did not say how old he is. Reeves was last seen wearing a red hoodie and gray sweatpants.

An arctic blast has hit Oklahoma over the past few days, bringing near-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero. The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said it was 4 degrees when they announced he was missing.

Anyone with information about the runaway juvenile’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.

