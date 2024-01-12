Man asked Spirit Airlines flight attendants to join “mile high club”

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit man was arrested in Florida after he allegedly asked Spirit Airlines flight attendants to join the “mile high club,” according to a complaint.

James Finnister was on a flight that departed Louisville, Kentucky, at about 8:11 a.m. on Jan. 9. He allegedly was drunk and asked two flight attendants if they wanted to join the “mile high club.”

“FBI Task Force Officers were advised that approximately an hour into the flight, James Warren Finnister (“FINNISTER”) asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to join the “mile high club,” according to the complaint. “FINNISTER was originally assigned to 18D, but never sat in that seat. At the time of this interaction with the lead flight attendant, FINNISTER was reassigned to 22A, which is a window seat.”

While asking the second flight attendant, he pulled her into his seat. She freed herself from his grip and reported him to her supervisor.

In addition to the “mile high club” question, the complaint claims Finnister also asked this flight attendant several questions about the cockpit, including how to enter it.

During the flight, he also laid on the floor in front of his seat and was moved again due to his “disruptive” and “intimidating” behavior. The flight attendants had to stop service and pick him up off the floor.

The flight landed at Orlando International Airport at about 10:26 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Finnister admitted to Orland police officers that he had taken shots before the flight to calm himself before his first flight. He also told them he did ask the flight attendants if they wanted to join the “mile high club.”

He was arrested for interfering with the flight crew.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.