New Hampshire firefighters rescue German Shepherd that fell into well during storm

By Matt Schooley

KINGSTON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Police in New Hampshire rescued a German Shepherd that fell into a well during Sunday’s snowstorm.

It happened around 8 p.m. in Kingston.

The dog fell about 20 feet down a well after the cover was pushed off the well by a snow plow driver.

Kingston and Plaistow firefighters tried unsuccessfully to reach the dog using a rope.

Crews were then able to use a tripod to lower a firefighter into the well. He was able to get a hold of the dog and bring it to safety.

According to the Plaistow Fire Department, the German Shepherd was taken to a veterinarian and is in good condition.

“Excellent teamwork by all of the personnel. We work extremely well with our neighboring departments,” the department posted on Facebook.

