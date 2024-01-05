http://stylemagazine.com/news/2024/jan/05/strumming-beat-houstons-heart-guitar-prodigy-corey/

By Kathleen Coleman

January 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — From the vibrant heart of Houston’s music scene emerges Corey Stoot, a guitar maestro whose strings resonate with the rhythms of jazz, blues, R&B, rock, reggae, and hip-hop. Embracing the legacy of legends like George Benson, Jimi Hendrix, and Jeff Beck, Stoot has carved a niche for himself, blending cross-cultural sounds with an all-encompassing musical prowess.

A prodigy who strummed his first chords at twelve, Stoot has honed his craft alongside iconic figures such as Gloria Gaynor, Jonathan Butler, Beyonce, and Scarface. His versatility shines through years of studio collaborations and live performances, culminating in a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Corey’s roots remain firmly planted in Houston, nurturing the next wave of talent and performing at iconic local venues. His influence extends beyond borders, seen in his seamless guitar duet with Jonathan Butler, a soul-stirring solo in Beyonce’s “Wishing on a Star,” and his production finesse in Tiffany Michelle’s “Pillow” and Hall’s “Redeme.”

Stoot’s recent performance with Scarface on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, which garnered over 2 million views, is a testament to his enduring impact. His interaction with legends like Peter Frampton, and his work with producer Mike Dean, showcase the dynamic exchange that fuels his creativity.

As a dedicated mentor, Corey judges R&B open mics, fostering growth in young artists with wisdom and encouragement. With each chord, Corey Stoot reaffirms his commitment to innovation and authenticity, ensuring that his influence will resonate for generations.

Catch the rhythm of Houston with Corey Stoot – where every note tells a story of passion, heritage, and boundless evolution.

