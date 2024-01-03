‘She’s my hero’: Mom praises daughter for saving her husband’s life after Waffle House shooting

By Randall Kamm

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The family of a man shot inside a Louisville restaurant on New Year’s Day is speaking out and demanding justice after a man detained at the scene has yet to be charged with the shooting.

The man who was shot has two daughters.

According to family members, one of the daughters had a previous relationship with the man who was detained — but not charged — after the shooting.

The other daughter, Jordan Miller, was with her dad inside the restaurant.

Miller said a chance encounter between her dad and her sister’s ex immediately turned violent.

“We walked in. My dad walked up to him. My dad told him after he put his hands on my sister that he’s going to beat him up. That was inevitable, you know,” Miller said.

Miller says her father and that man briefly exchanged words before the exchange got physical.

“My dad hit him two or three times, and then he pulled the gun straight out. He didn’t even try to swing back. He pulled the gun straight out. My dad turned to try to protect me and he shot him in his back,” Miller said.

The family’s claims haven’t been verified by police.

However, in cellphone video viewed by WLKY News, but not released by the Miller family, Jordan Miller’s dad can be seen lying on the floor, with blood pouring out of his back.

“I was grabbing napkins and rags and towels and whatever I could to stop the bleeding. It was squirting out of his back, he was holding his wrist. There was a pool of blood. There were girls in the corner crying. There were kids. Nobody would help,” Miller said.

Jordan Miller and others called 911.

Her father, who’s name isn’t being released by the family, was rushed to UofL Hospital.

Court records show 19-year-old Dominick Mack was arrested at the scene of Monday’s shooting, and charged with violating an emergency protective order.

