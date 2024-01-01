Missing 23-year-old resident and dog found safe, family says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA (WANF) — A 23-year-old Buckhead resident who had been missing for months has been found safe, his sister posted on Facebook.

Jordan Kustas’ dog Brooks went missing with him but was found as well, according to the family. The circumstances of their disappearance and reappearance are currently unknown. Atlanta police confirmed the two were found and are “in good health.”

The family originally reported Kustas missing on Christmas, according to police documents. His mother told police he had last contacted her on Nov. 15 through a text message from an unknown phone number, which was unusual.

She also said he had a gambling problem and owed money to a bookie in North Carolina, although she didn’t believe that was related to his disappearance. She added he had vanished multiple times before, but only for a few days at a time.

Kustas’ roommate told police he thought Kustas was avoiding him due to unpaid rent, which he understood was because of costs related to a medical procedure.

A license plate camera caught Kustas’ vehicle on Brookhaven Drive on Dec. 1.

Two days after the police report, Kustas’ sister took to Facebook to ask if anyone had seen him. The post garnered more than 20,000 shares and 1,500 comments.

