Drivers perform dangerous stunts on intersections; police say investigation is underway

By Robbin Simmons, WSVN Staff

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Dozens gathered overnight in two parts of Miami-Dade County for road recklessness.

At a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection early Sunday morning, a ring of fire ignited between Northwest 17th Avenue and 95th Street as two cars and a motorcycle performed dangerous stunts around the flames.

A hooded figure could be seen sitting on the edge of the passenger side window of the BMW as the driver did “donuts.”

At one point, cars collided on the intersection. After someone poured gasoline to create a ring of flames, fireworks were detonated.

The scene cleared when police arrived.

Another similar takeover occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crowds caused bursts of trouble between Southwest 40th Street and 67th Avenue.

It’s a dangerous trend that 7 Investigates has covered.

This part summer, there was a beating in South Beach and a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade connected to the reckless rides.

Driver George Baraque said he was trapped in a tunnel on U.S. 1 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after he left work, at around 1 a.m., back in July.

Baraque and others called 911 for what they could hear but couldn’t see.

“You’ve got racers doing ‘donuts’ in the road underneath the main airport runway,” said a caller.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police wrote, “These unlawful acts hinder county services and pose a danger to the residents of Miami-Dade County. Our Homeland Security Bureau detectives are investigating the incident to identify the individuals responsible.”

If you have any information on either of this weekend’s incidents, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

