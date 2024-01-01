Customer shoots Waffle House employee after fight, police say

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA (WANF) — A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning, according to Stockbridge police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. after a fight between the two, police said. The employee was taken from the restaurant off North Henry Boulevard to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooter ran away, police said. Officers have not released any suspect information.

Waffle House employees in Georgia and beyond went on strike and held rallies several times in 2023, demanding better pay and workplace safety.

