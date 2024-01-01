Court officer fatally shot while serving eviction notice at home

By Joseph Buczek

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A court officer was fatally shot while serving an eviction notice at a Clay Township home in St. Clair County last week.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, Clay Township police responded to a residence on the 6100 block of Genaw Road around 2 p.m. to check the status of a court officer who had not been heard from for several hours and who had been serving eviction papers at the home.

When officers arrived, they found the court officer, who appeared to be dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers located another person on the property and took that subject into custody after a brief standoff.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the court officer is not being released until the family has been notified.

