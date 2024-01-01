2 dead after employee shot at hotel on New Year’s Eve

By Derrick Shaw

Click here for updates on this story

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Two people are dead, including one victim and a suspect, after a shooting at a Collier County hotel on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly shooting happened at Port of the Islands Resort hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives say the suspect, a former employee of the 25000 Tamiami Trail East hotel, entered the lobby at 3:25 p.m. and shot a hotel employee. The employee died of their injuries.

Deputies evacuated the hotel and searched the facility and surrounding area. The CCSO SWAT, Aviation Unit and Drone Unit; the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; Greater Naples Fire Rescue District; and Collier County EMS all were involved in the response.

Deputies found the suspect deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel office.

CCSO said the suspect’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.