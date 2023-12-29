Skip to Content
Man with machete threatened customers at bar in Franklin County, police say

Published 7:48 am

By Web Staff

    CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after reports he was threatening people with a machete at a bar in Franklin County.

Chambersburg police said they responded to Legendz Bar on Hollywell Avenue around 1 a.m.

“When police arrived on scene the suspect identified as Anyel Luis Nunez-Munoz fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit Nunez-Munoz was taken into custody with the assistance of PA State Police,” Chambersburg police said in a statement.

Police also said Nunez-Munoz, 27, had shattered multiple windows at the bar using a large rock.

He is charged with the following:

Aggravated assault Criminal mischief Other charges

Police took Nunez-Munoz to the Franklin County Prison.

