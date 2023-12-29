Man reunites with Boston firefighter who rescued him from burning home 45 years ago

By Russ Reed

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man who was rescued from a burning home when he was a young boy got to thank the Boston firefighter who saved his life for the first time in a reunion that was decades in the making.

On Dec. 26, 1978, firefighter Joseph Gilmore came to the rescue of 3-year-old Umar Fox and his 9-year-old sister, Lisa, when he carried them to safety out of a burning home.

Boston Globe photographer George Rizer captured the moments Gilmore carried the siblings out of the house.

The Fox family has been trying for years to track down Gilmore to thank him for rescuing Umar and Lisa.

“This guy saved our lives. We wouldn’t be here. I have wonderful children,” Umar Fox said. “My sister has great kids. They’re all grown up and doing big things right now.”

On Wednesday, Fox got to meet with Gilmore at Florian Hall nearly 45 years to the day after the rescue.

“Oh my God! I wouldn’t want to pick you up now, buddy,” Gilmore said as he and Fox embraced. “How’re you doing? It’s great to finally meet you!”

“What you did, in turn, saved other people’s lives and brought more into the world,” Fox told Gilmore.

Silvia Fox, Umar’s and Lisa’s mother, got to meet Gilmore for the first time on Wednesday. Lisa Fox Daniel was unfortunately unable to attend the reunion due to illness.

