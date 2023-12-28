Tina Turner’s Electric Legacy Ignites Houston with ‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

By Kathleen Coleman

December 27, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Tina Turner’s legendary career is celebrated in the electrifying production “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” now dazzling audiences in Houston. This not-to-be-missed musical extravaganza showcases the extraordinary life of a mu- sic icon who shattered records and broke barriers, earning the crown as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. With 12 Grammy Awards and concerts attended by millions worldwide, Turner’s legacy continues to influence artists and music lovers alike.

Staged by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the musical features a collection of Turner’s greatest hits that promise to lift spirits and set hearts racing. Ari Groover and Parris Lewis bring to life the indomitable spirit of Tina Turner on stage, backed by their impressive Broadway experiences and undeniable talent.

Groover, known for her Broadway role in “Head Over Heels” and her appearances in films like “In the Heights,” also has a successful DJ career as “Ari Grooves.” Lewis, with notable performances in “The Color Purple” and “Hairspray” national tours, adds her own formidable presence to the role of Tina Turner.

This production is an immersive experience, complete with dynamic musical arrangements, stunning choreography, and a narrative that captures Turner’s resilience and unyielding courage. However, it’s important to note that the show, recommend- ed for those aged 14 and above, includes intense scenes and themes, reflective of Turner’s challenging journey to stardom.

For fans of Tina Turner and newcomers alike, “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” in Houston is a powerful tribute to the unstoppable fire of an artist who lived by her own rules and transformed the music industry forever. While Turner herself does not appear in the show, her indomitable spirit is felt in every aspect of this unforgettable production.

