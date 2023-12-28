Residents worried after shootings on back-to-back days at same Annapolis apartment complex

By JESSICA ALBERT

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are investigating after shootings on back-to-back days at the same apartment complex.

They happened at the Harbor House Apartments less than 24 hours apart.

Police are investigating if they are connected.

One of the shootings happened in the 1200 block of Madison Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“I heard gunshots,” Frances Gilmore, from Annapolis, said “It must have been about four of them.”

Bullets flew all over the area, hitting windows and cars.

Detectives said one woman was hurt.

“(An) adult female… was struck by flying glass from a vehicle that was hit by gunfire,” Annapolis Police Department spokesman Bernie Bennett said.

Even though there were no major injuries, neighbors are fearing for their lives.

“Oh my God,” Gilmore said. “I said, ‘Why did I move here?’ … I’m afraid. I’m truly afraid.”

Investigators said surveillance caught three suspects wearing black clothes and face masks running from the scene.

Police took one of them into custody.

On Tuesday, around 3 p.m., there was another shooting at the Harbor House Apartments.

“People in the area heard a lot of gunfire,” Bennett said. ” I understand there were three shots but apparently there was a lot more.”

No one was hurt.

But, police are concerned about an increase in shootings.

“It is rampant in the city this year,” Bennett said.

According to the Annapolis Police Gun Violence Dashboard, non-fatal shootings are about the same this year and last year, but homicides are up.

There was only one last year. There have been nine this year.

Neighbors want to know why there has been so much violence.

“They need to stop,” Gilmore said. “They really need to stop.”

