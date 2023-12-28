Nearly 60 animals, including a snake, goat, and several dogs and cats rescued in Butler County

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

EAU CLAIRE BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Nearly 60 animals were rescued from a home in Butler County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A warrant was served at the home on South Washington Street in Eau Clarie Borough earlier this month.

That’s when troopers say they found dogs, cats, snakes, rats, a ferret, a bearded dragon, and a goat.

They also learned that multiple children were living in the home and had to call the county’s child protective services.

As for the animals, they were sent to the Anna Shelter in Erie, and shelter officials said they thought the person believed they were helping the animals but things got out of hand.

“I think sometimes people maybe have a good heart and their hearts in the right place, and then very quickly, it becomes very overwhelming, and I think that’s the situation we were dealing with,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director of the Anna Shelter.

The shelter said they believe the animals should be up for adoption in the coming days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.