North Carolina community rallies to aid man after roof of his motorhome collapses

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — When the roof of a Hendersonville man’s motorhome collapsed, a local church and a devoted friend helped him get a new place to call home.

Steve Hadjer’s family said he’s been having problems with his roof, which have gotten worse.

“We were aware he had some leakage in the roof through talking to him and my wife’s sister who lives up there,” son-in-law George Zintel said. “My wife’s sister tried to help him patch the roof on several occasions.”

But almost two weeks ago, Zintel found out the motorhome’s ceiling had gotten significantly worse.

“We didn’t know until about a week and a half ago about how bad the roof had gotten until we got a call from one of his neighbors that the roof had collapsed,” Zintel said.

That collapse prompted Hadjer’s neighbor and friend of 10 years Ed Skelly to reach out to Biltmore Church of Hendersonville and pastor Tyler Craft for help.

“These folks came to the rescue, they provided a travel trailer, some clothing, food and just went out of their way,” Zintel said. “I reached out to the preacher of the church last week and spoke with him and told him how incredible the people that attend his church are.”

Skelly said he’s trying to make sure Hadjer is taken care of.

“That’ll be my Christmas gift, knowing that my dear friend is in a safe place now,” Skelly said.

