Long Beach woman fights off assault and robbery suspect

By DANIELLE RADIN

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — A brave single mother endured a brutal assault and robbery in Long Beach Saturday but was able to fight off her attacker.

The 44-year-old has a broken nose, a ruptured eye socket, and her finger is almost severed.

“It was just punch after punch after punch,” said Beth Quintana.

The attack unfolded around 4:30 a.m. near Cedar and 25th Street in Long Beach, just 30 yards from her home.

The assailant, armed with a knife, subjected her to a relentless assault lasting nearly 10 minutes. The ordeal came to an end when neighbors rushed to her aid, causing the suspect to flee. He got away with about $200 from her purse, Quintana said.

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Quintana has no regrets about standing her ground.

The Long Beach Police Department is actively seeking information from the public, urging anyone with details about the incident or details about individuals with unexplained injuries to come forward.

