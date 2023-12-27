‘It hurts bad’: Family mourning Michigan man killed in hit-and-run

By James Felton and Emily Keinath

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A family is asking why as they’re hit with heartache: Last week their loved one was killed after he was struck by a van and the driver drove off.

The family can’t help but wonder if their loved one would be alive today had the driver just stopped to check on him.

“It’s going to be hard for me because now I don’t have but one brother left,” said Linda Evans.

Evans is grieving the loss of her brother Edward Nichols.

Police said Nichols was struck and killed by a white Ford transit-style van near the intersection of Burt Street and East Genesee Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 19. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Genesee and its driver has not been found.

“I know it was an accident but you just leaving, you made it like murder,” Evans said. “Just come forward, just come forward. It’s OK. Just come forward. It’s OK.”

Nichols’ niece Kristy Watkins said her uncle was great with her kids and now they’re heartbroken.

“When my daughter found out that he was gone, the first thing she did was look at me and said, ‘Mama, who can I cook with? Who’s going to take me to the park?’” Watkins said.

She said she can’t understand why the person behind the wheel of the van just drove on.

“If you would’ve hit him and then just went back and checked on him, maybe he could’ve still been alive, you still could’ve saved him. But it’s like, you left and didn’t even bother to even check and see if he was OK. So yeah, it hurts,” Watkins said. “It hurts a lot.”

She said while her family is in pain, they don’t hold any anger towards the driver.

“Don’t let this eat you alive. Don’t let this have a burden on your life. Just turn yourself in. I mean, we’re not mad, we’re just hurt that he went out this way,” she said.

Authorities said the van should have damage near the front area and missing a black plastic fog light insert that was located near the crash scene. The van also has an unknown dark-colored decal along the passenger side and is blank on the driver’s side.

In the meantime, the family said it would be a blessing to find the driver.

“You took my big brother from me, I don’t have him no more and I need him. It hurts, it hurts bad. It’s hurting real bad for me. I can’t do no more,” Evans said.

Anyone with any information should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1289 immediately.

