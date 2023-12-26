Searching for love via Christmas cards

By Jason Rantala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dating apps like Hinge and Bumble are popular ways to find dates in 2023.

But what if that’s just not for you. That’s what a Twin Cities-area woman found.

“I know I’m not the only one that had an extraordinarily terrible year on the dating apps,” said Julia McClellan.

What may appear, as just a traditional Christmas card, has an additional message.

“It says ‘are you seeing this on my friend’s fridge? Are you a single male between the ages of 25 and 35?,” said McClellan. “I’m in marketing so I make music on the side, so I’m like constantly thinking of creative ways to get a message out, and so I thought I haven’t done that in my dating life, and the dating apps weren’t super fun this year, so why not.”

She has the horror stories to prove it.

“I think the worst one was that he was telling me about he had some female coworkers he was like you know i’ve just decided that woman can’t make a rational decision and so i was like i’m about to make a really rational decision about this guy,” said McClellan.

Since posting to TikTok a few days ago, she’s had a few people slide into her DM’s.

“My Instagram DM’s are currently filling up, which is kind of fun. There’s some people that I am like ‘oh that’s a scary person’ and then there’s other people that I’m like ‘oh they’re cute’ so we’ll see ,you never know,” said McClellan.

For Julia, she said it’s about breaking out of her comfort zone to ring in 2024.

“it’s fun energy, going into the New Year, doing something like this, try something new, you know ,you’ve got to try something new in the new year,” said McClellan.

