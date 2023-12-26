Santa’s in the house! Rio Communities woman shows off her impressive Santa collection

By Sam Smith

RIO, New Mexico (KOAT) — No one will ever question if Denise Carrillo likes the Holiday season. The Rio Communities resident is showing off her Christmas spirit by putting over 1,000 Santa Clauses in her home.

“I’ve been collecting Santa Clauses since 1992,” Carrillo said. “My son was born in ’91, so I wanted to try and make it special for them. Before I knew it, it just kind of escalated. So really did this all for my kids.”

The Santa Claus project started as something special for her children, but Carrillo admits she’s always liked Santa. Putting the Santas up every year is a time-consuming process.

“It takes me a good seven full days to put them up because I have to pack the whole house up to be able to put everything in,” Carrillo said.

The Santas won’t be coming down after Christmas either. Carrillo says she plans to keep the Santas up until the end of January, because of how long it will take to take everything down.

