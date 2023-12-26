Des Moines woman has been a Salvation Army bell ringer for nearly 50 years

By Laura Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Salvation Army bells are the sound of the season for holiday shoppers. And for Diana Gordon, ringing bells is a personal mission — one that she has been doing for 49 years.

Shoppers at the Hy-Vee store on East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines can find Diana eight hours a day, six days a week.

“The East Side customers love her. They know her. There is never a doubt that Diana is going to be at the front door five or six days a week, come right after Thanksgiving,” Hy-Vee store manager Chris Abbot said.

It’s impossible to know how much money Diana has collected over the decades, but her impact is huge.

Diana’s devotion to bell ringing dates back to her childhood, when the Salvation Army supported her family through some hard times.

Before her father died, Diana made a promise to keep the tradition going to help others, not letting her health be a setback.

“I have cerebral palsy, and I have help coming in to help me get up during the day,” Diana said.

Diana’s kindness and positive attitude inspire others, especially the littlest customers, to help support those in need.

So what brings Diana the most joy?

“Just being able to help people,” Diana said

And she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, telling Laura Terrell she plans on bell ringing “As long as (she) can!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.