Good Samaritans, police officer honored for life-saving, heroic actions

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — A couple of weeks ago, two mid-Michigan civilians and a Midland police officer put themselves at risk to rescue people trapped inside a burning van, and on Monday, all three were recognized for their selfless act.

David Bleck and Carrie Hall were honored alongside Midland police officer Steve Pomranky during Monday night’s Midland City Council meeting.

They were recognized for their heroism after a minivan went off the road and caught fire with three senior citizens trapped inside.

“I mean, it’s kind of surreal,” Bleck said. “It was one of those things where it was amazing. Just the timing that everything happened and how it happened.”

“I almost feel like I showed up at the right time. God just led me there while David and the police officer did what they did in the meantime,” Hall said.

It all happened Nov. 29 on the off-ramp between westbound US-10 and Bay City Road.

Despite the flames getting bigger and bigger, Bleck and Hall jumped in to help Pomranky to pull the three passengers from the burning car and helped a fourth up the embankment.

Both Hall and Bleck hope their children will remember this.

“A good example to set for my children. You know, if you see something, be mindful of your surroundings. Whether you’re out walking, driving, you know, if you see somebody in distress and need help, help them,” Hall said.

“My kids have always been raised to open the doors for people, to help people if they need to carry something. That’s just the way that they’ve been raised their whole life and I’m hoping that this will — because there’s a lot of people that did pass by — that maybe this will open the doors for other people to go to help each other,” Bleck said.

Each received a plaque and high praise from Midland Mayor Maureen Donker and Police Chief Nicole Ford.

“I think that this is what you see on TV, but if it was one of us that we would hope someone like you would stop and assist, and you did. And I think that’s the true sign of heroes. And so, we’re so grateful and we’re just very, very, very proud of you and thankful for what you’ve done,” Donker said.

Pomranky also received the Medal of Valor and the Life Saving Award.

