Two teens arrested after Christmas decoration fight leads to gunfire in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Florida (WESH) — Two teenagers have been arrested after Titusville police say a dispute surrounding Christmas decorations led to gunfire.

According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Fuji Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators say the ordeal began when 19-year-old Vance Michael Shannon vandalized the victim’s Christmas decorations.

Neighbors said the suspect seemed to be focused on Christmas lights in the shape of three crosses and allegedly ripped most of them off the roof.

The victim recognized Shannon’s vehicle a few doors down moments after the incident took place and confronted him.

Police say Shannon pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to kill him.

Police say Shannon’s 17-year-old female passenger got out of the vehicle and charged the victim with a knife, cutting him in the hand.

Shannon allegedly pulled out a gun screaming, “I’ll kill you,” and “pointed the handgun at the victim’s head and fired; the bullet missed the victim.”

Officers say Shannon fired multiple shots at the victim.

Police say when it was all over, the duo left behind two things, including the grill to his car and the 17-year-old’s purse — which had not one but both of their driver’s licenses in it.

They were easy to track down.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Both Shannon and the 17-year-old landed in jail. Their connection to the family who lives in the home is not clear.

Shannon was arrested and charged with six felony counts: Attempted murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a firearm into a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say the two suspects did not give statements and immediately asked for lawyers.

