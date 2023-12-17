Hundreds of South Florida kids given holiday treat with Christmas Shopping Spree

By CHELSEA JONES

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WFOR) — A holiday treat was given to hundreds of kids in the community thanks to the 100 Black Men of South Florida. They sponsored a Christmas Shopping Spree for students who are standouts at school and in their communities.

With $100 a piece, roughly 300 kids were escorted through the Miami Gardens Walmart by volunteers from various organizations, adorned with Santa Hats. They got to pick out whatever they wanted, but with the gift they were given, we found that many of them chose to be a blessing to others in the process.

“I got an extra PlayStation controller so me and my brother can play together,” said Dylan.

Taraji wanted to re-up on school supplies, and Naicki told us, she was getting shoes for herself and her five-year-old brother. That selflessness brought holiday cheer to volunteers who came out to help.

“You look at the smiles on the kids’ faces, it brings such joy to them but it’s really important for us too because this is what the holiday season is all about,” said General Manager of CBS News Miami Kim Voet.

100 Black Men of South Florida sponsored the entire shopping spree and can do it with the help of donations. If you’re interested in helping out for future events, visit their site below:

100blackmensf.org

