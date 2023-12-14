WISCONSIN NEWS MRI machine causes Wisconsin woman’s gun to fire, shooting her in buttocks

By Web Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A newly-filed report by the Food and Drug Administration describes an incident in a Wisconsin hospital where a woman was shot in the buttocks after bringing a gun into a room with an MRI machine.

According to the FDA, the 57-year-old woman brought the concealed handgun into the room. The gun was attracted to the magnet of the MRI and filed a single round, which hit her in the right buttock.

The injury was “small and superficial,” and she was healing well shortly afterwards. She had been through a screening process in which she was asked if she had any objects containing iron. The woman answered no to all questions, the FDA said.

The incident happened in June, but was just recently reported to the FDA.

