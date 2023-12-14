Man with ‘violent history’ charged after dressing in full camo, carrying airsoft gun

By Evan Sobol

NORWALK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man who police said has a “violent history” was charged after he dressed up in full camouflage and carried an airsoft gun in Norwalk.

Police said the incident happened Thursday morning around 9:14 a.m. at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue.

Officers responded to the area for the report of a man in camouflage with what looked like an assault rifle.

Police then found 26-year-old Brandon Wagshol. Authorities said he was laying prone on a bike path behind Lynes Place.

“Wagshol was dressed in full camouflage, and had an AK-47 styled assault rifle laying on the ground next to him. The rifle was determined to be an airsoft gun,” said Norwalk police.

Wagshol was arrested without incident and charged with illegal use of a facsimile firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace second-degree.

“Brandon Wagshol is currently on probation, has extensive and violent history and is prohibited from possessing firearms,” Norwalk police said.

He was placed on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on December 29.

