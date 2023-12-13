Rush University doctors perform first of its kind surgery on a monkey

By Web Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — It’s the first of its kind surgery done in the world.

And it happened in Chicago. but you might be surprised who worked together to save a monkey’s life.

Meet Zhang – he’s a François’ langur living at Lincoln Park Zoo.

He recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor from the roof of his mouth. It’s the first time doctors have been able to identify and treat the endangered species with this kind of oral cancer.

The zoo’s director of veterinary medicine Dr. Kathryn Gamble asked the Director of Rush’s Head and Neck Cancer Program, Doctor Kerstin Stenson to consult.

Together they came up with a treatment plan and performed two surgeries over the past 18 months.

Dr. Gamble said it made such a difference knowing about the research and finally being able to do something about it.

Zhang is now cancer-free. The successful surgery means more langurs can be saved with early detection.

The zoo hopes to continue its relationship with the hospital and have more successful outcomes.

