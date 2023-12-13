Robert Crimo Jr., father of accused Highland Park shooter released early from jail

By ELYSSA KAUFMAN, DARIUS JOHNSON

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The father of the accused Highland Park shooter has been released early from jail Wednesday.

He began his 60-day prison sentence on November 16. He served 27 days in the Lake County Jail before he was released early for good behavior.

Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, in exchange for a sentence of 60 days in jail and 2 years probation.

He had been set to face trial that day on seven felony counts of reckless conduct, as Lake County prosecutors sought to prove he should have known his son was a danger to the public when he applied for a Firearm Ownership Identification card. Robert Crimo III was only 19 at the time, and needed a parent to sign his application.

As part of his plea deal, he must also perform 100 hours of community service, surrender his FOID card, and give up any weapons he might own. Crimo Jr. also agreed not to sponsor any minors for FOID cards in the future.

His son, the accused Highland Park parade shooter, plans to represent himself when his murder case goes to trial in February.

In a surprise move on Monday, Robert Crimo III fired his attorneys and invoked his right to a speedy trial, moving up his trial date by a year. His trial is now set to begin on Feb. 26, 2024.

Crimo III is accused of opening fire in downtown Highland Park during the Fourth of July parade last year, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

He has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder – three counts for each person who died – along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery – one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.

