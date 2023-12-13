Skip to Content
Police: Three teenage girls arrested after driving stolen car

By Josh Starkey

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore police have arrested three teenage girls in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Police said on Dec. 6 at around 6:25 p.m., officers were patrolling the East North Avenue corridor when a license plate reader spotted a stolen car in the area.

Officers located the vehicle and discovered it had been stolen in Howard County.

Police followed the vehicle and suspects bailed out of the car before being apprehended. Officers arrested two 14-year-old females and a 17-year-old female.

All three suspects will be charged, according to police.

