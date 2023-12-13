Missing 13-year-old mother, infant boy found after last being seen in South LA

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A missing 13-year-old mother and her 2-week-old son were found after they had last been seen in the South Los Angeles area over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Nevaeh Lorane Martinez and D’Angelo Hill were last seen in the 1000 block of West 100th Street around noon Sunday.

The department launched a search for them, and on Wednesday confirmed that they both were found. Authorities did not say where they were found or in what condition.

Before they were found, sheriff’s officials said the pair were presumed to be in the East Los Angeles area.

