Man robs armored truck after compassionate release from federal prison

INGLEWOOD, California (KCAL) — Prosecutors charged an Inglewood man on Tuesday for robbing an armored truck at gunpoint. Authorities granted him an early release last year.

Before allegedly robbing the Brinks truck, 60-year-old Markham David Bond was sentenced to over 46 years in prison for robbing armed couriers and banks between 1985 and 1995. After serving 26 years of his sentence, authorities granted him a compassionate release, which is typically given to inmates who are terminally ill. In January 2022, Bond argued that he was in fragile health and no longer a danger to the community.

The Department of Justice opposed the compassionate release.

Federal prosecutors charged him with interference with commerce by robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. DOJ officials said that Bond would be tried under the Hobbs Act, which grants harsher penalties for robberies that affect interstate or foreign commerce.

The alleged armed robbery happened in mid-August in Westchester, near the LAX Airport, while Bond was on supervised release. He allegedly held the driver at gunpoint as one of the employees got out of the armored truck with a blue duffle bag filled with cash.

The Brinks guard dropped the bag after the 60-year-old threatened him, according to prosecutors. Bond ran away from the area.

A little more than a week after the robbery, police tracked down Bond’s alleged getaway vehicle. They seized a blue Brinks bag and a black baseball came with the same Raiders NFL logo seen on surveillance footage of the suspect.

Even though police tracked down the getaway vehicle nine days after the heist, investigators spent nearly three months tracking down Bond before arresting him at his home. There, they found a .40-caliber pistol, clothing that matched the suspect’s photo and $9,005 of crumpled cash stuffed into a mini-fridge.

Bond will be arranged on Dec. 18. He sits in jail with no bail.

