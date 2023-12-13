Grandmother accused of shooting infant expected in court Wednesday

By Karin Johnson and Emily Sanderson

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A grandmother accused of intentionally shooting her 5-month-old granddaughter is expected in court Wednesday.

The baby’s paternal grandmother, Mia Harris, is accused of intentionally shooting the infant inside an apartment on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township.

“My momma shot my niece,” one 911 caller said.

Another 911 call was placed by the infant’s mother.

“Someone shot my baby. Hurry, please,” she said.

Harris is accused of intentionally shooting the baby in the head, at close range, according to court documents.

Investigators said Harris first fired “through the bedroom door multiple times” then “broke down” the locked door.

She tried to shoot another family member “in the head at close range but missed,” court documents state and then shot the infant “while laying on the bed.”

When a dispatcher asked the baby’s mother if she knew why Harris did this, the baby’s mother said, “Because she was mad at us. She’s going crazy.”

The infant is in grave condition at Children’s Hospital, prosecutors said during a court hearing earlier this week.

Harris is charged with three counts of felonious assault. That could change once the case gets presented to a grand jury. Her bond was set at $1.5 million.

