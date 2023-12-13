Asheville man loses $2,500 to banking phone scam, urges others to be cautious

By Ed DiOrio

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — While many are wrapping up their holiday shopping, one Asheville man is worrying about something other than finding the perfect gifts.

North Asheville resident Gino Mordocco recently received a phone call from what he thought was his bank. The phone number was the same customer service line as Wells Fargo Banking. Mordocco was told he had fraudulent transactions out of Charlotte.

After Mordocco was convinced to grant access to his account, he lost $2,500.

Mordocco hopes sharing his story will help keep others from falling prey to this scam.

He said the fraud team at Wells Fargo offered some tips for spotting scams.

“If you get a call from your bank, just hang up,” Mordocco said. “Hang up, go check your own [account], see what’s going on in there, and, if everything looks good, don’t worry about it. It’s a scam. But, if you’re out on the road, and you’re nervous, call your bank line, and they will tell you if they called you or not. You’re appreciative that these people called you. You’re thinking they’re trying to save you money. They’re not.”

Wells Fargo was unavailable for comment.

Mordocco was told Monday he likely won’t get his money back.

