As assessments of collapsed Bronx building continue, residents hopeful they can soon retrieve belongings

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — There are new developments in that Bronx building collapse that displaced hundreds of people.

Officials say demolition and work cleaning the rubble could take place as soon as Wednesday. This as residents continue to wait to retrieve their stuff inside.

As early as 7 a.m., crews reconvened for another day of clearing the rubble. A dark green wall surrounds the area where that work is expected to be done, along with the possible demolition of the collapsed corner.

The large pieces that fell to the ground from the troubled building are now under review while the investigation continues.

“I’m waiting to wake up. I don’t wish this on nobody,” resident Renee Thomas said.

It’s also an inconvenience for the dozens of families still waiting to retrieve their belongings from their now-damaged apartments.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said, “Unfortunately, as of now, we are not allowing residents back inside. We have let some businesses retrieve documents, and we have been assisting with retrieving medications, pets, etc.”

It’s too early to say if the entire building will be torn down, but according to city officials, the Department of Buildings is conducting a “structural assessment” to see if it’s safe to go back in.

“Making sure if we do allow people to walk in that there’s not going to be collapse to any additional structures,” said City Councilwoman Pierina Sanchez, who represents the 14th District in the Bronx.

While everyone waits, there’s a silver lining for those who had pets trapped since Monday. Alex Martinez reunited with his bird and cat thanks to organizations like Animal Care Centers of NYC.

“Obviously, it’s another family member, so we spent last night and all of today without both of them. So it was very traumatic. We’re glad to have them now,” Martinez said.

The Red Cross is putting people in emergency shelter through the end of the week and connecting them with city agencies to work on long-term solutions.

