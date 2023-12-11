‘He’s gone, but he’s not forgotten,’ former co-worker says of mail carrier killed 1 year ago

By Cyreia Sandlin

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Saturday marked one year since the death of a Milwaukee mail carrier.

Aundre Cross was shot and killed on the job over drugs sent through the mail but never delivered.

His friend and colleagues gathered Saturday at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue, where Cross died, for a vigil held in his honor.

“Your memory will remain forever in our hearts. Your life was a blessing,” a woman speaking at the vigil said.

“Aundre was a fun-loving person. He talked about God, he loved his family, he was an excellent carrier, he was a fun person, he uplifted the whole station,” said Rudy Polk, who worked with Cross.

Polk worked with Cross for 18 years. He’s happy to see support from the community.

“It makes me feel good, a lot of people are coming to show love for Aundre,” Polk said.

Cross’ legacy was recognized by the city of Milwaukee with an official proclamation.

“The city of Milwaukee joins family, friends and community members in recognizing the life and career of Aundre Cross,” Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers said.

Polk said this honor is more than deserved for a man who died simply doing his job.

“He was doing his job. He was just doing his job and carrying mail,” Polk said. “He’s gone, but he’s not forgotten,”

Four people were charged in Cross’s death. They are still awaiting trial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.