Cobb County sheriff’s deputies deliver smiles with ‘Santa on Wheels’

ATLANTA (WANF) — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens remembers some of the challenges that came with being raised by a single mother.

“I understand the struggles of that, and seeing your mom work hard to try to give you everything you want for Christmas, and struggling to do that,” he said.

What he also remembers is the love. He is spreading that same holiday cheer to hundreds of under-served families this Christmas season with “Santa on Wheels.”

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the sheriff’s office and the Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation to provide gifts to kids who may need them most. Four neighborhoods were hand-picked based on need, including the Pine Haven community in Marietta.

“This is the best part of our profession. Of course, we are going to protect the community, but whenever we can help others who are in need in any aspect, that brings us a part of our purpose,” Assistant Chief Deputy Gina Hawkins said.

Mason Mercado believed he could guess what gift he received.

“I would think it’s something really good,” said Mercado.

“It’s amazing. He just loves anything that you give him, he’s just the happiest,” his mother, Brenda Garcia, said.

Carlos Garcia, Latino liaison with Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, developed “Santa on Wheels” with a small group of friends a few years ago.

“Last year we were able to give over 2,000 presents for children, so this year we are hoping to surpass that one,” Garcia said.

Deputies said there is no better feeling than seeing the smiles on children’s faces. They hope to continue the new tradition next year.

