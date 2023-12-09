Meet the 73-year-old runner who’s inspiring others at the BMW Dallas Marathon

By ALEXIS WAINWRIGHT

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Thousands of runners are running different races for the 2023 BMW Dallas Marathon weekend.

One of which is 73-year-old Anell Kern, who’s no stranger to the 26.2-mile challenge. This weekend she will be running her 40th Dallas Marathon.

She’s run over 80 marathons, even participating in some of the big world races in Boston, London, Australia and more.

The Garland woman has been running all her life and says she enjoys being out there and making new friends.

“I guess it’s just goals I have and running is just one thing I like to do,” she said. “I meet a lot of fun people and have lots of good friends that I met over the years.”

The BMW Dallas Marathon is the longest-running marathon in Texas and there are some changes this year. To make the festival more accessible to people, they’ve added a 5k and a half marathon walking option.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.