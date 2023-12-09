Skip to Content
10-foot shark spotted off Maili Beach Park, warning signs posted

Published 12:39 pm

By MATTHEW NUTTLE

    WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — Warning signs have been posted after a shark was spotted in waters off Maili Beach Park on Friday.

The warning was issued after lifeguards with the City and County of Honolulu spotted a 10’ shark exhibiting non-aggressive behavior in the water. The type of shark is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. In an emergency, call 911.

Officials say they will re-evaluate the situation in four hours.

