2 weeks later: Man still missing, no clues point to where he is

WALL LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) — David Schultz of Wall Lake has been missing for two weeks and officials and volunteers have found no clues to point where he went.

Now, the family is pleading for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“You try to figure it out, and it just makes you crazy because there’s no answer that makes sense,” said his wife, Sarah Schultz.

For her, not knowing is what’s hardest.

“It’s worse than death because I look out the window, and I just feel like he should be coming home,” Sarah Schultz said.

The Schultz family home is filled with pictures of the husband and father, as well as drawings his sons made of his semi-truck.

Investigators found his semi-truck, with a load of pigs, in the middle of the road with his wallet and cell phone still inside.

Since he’s been missing, the United Cajun Navy and dozens of volunteers have searched more than 100,000 acres looking for the 53-year-old to no avail.

Sarah Schultz says the United Cajun Navy is now working to put together a reward with the Sac County Sheriff, and the details are still being worked out.

She says she can’t believe the amount of people who have reached out with prayers and donations.

“I’m so grateful for it. I feel helpless to thank anyone enough. Like, thank you is not enough. I don’t know how to repay everyone for kind words and prayers,” she said.

If you have any information that could help find Schultz, you’re asked to call the Sac County Sheriff.

