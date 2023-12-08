2 nurses, medical resident slashed by woman at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, police say

By Nick Caloway

Click here for updates on this story

NEWARK, New Jersey (WCBS) — What appeared to be a domestic dispute escalated when a woman slashed three health care workers Friday at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to police.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, was visiting a patient in the pediatric intensive care unit and attacked two nurses and a medical resident during the altercation just after 7 a.m., police said.

Abdul-Hakim, who was visiting the patient with another person, used a knife or some sort of cutting implement, according to police.

The hospital workers suffered lacerations and were reportedly each in stable condition. They were treated for minor injuries in the hospital’s emergency room.

“She shouldn’t have to come to work and get stabbed. That makes no sense. But you know, it’s the world we’re living in,” said Alishia Willis, who lives in Newark.

No one else was hurt, but patients were jarred.

“It’s very unfortunate that something like that happens to a nurse that’s here in a facility to help us and take care of the sick,” said Jonathan Joyner.

“We need to do a better job in caring in this world. We need to open up a little bit more love and stop having so much hate and anger. Because it’s just too much,” said Willis.

Hospital security and Newark Police responded to the slashing.

Abdul-Hakim was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Some pediatric ICU patients were transferred to nearby hospitals because of the slashing, sources told CBS New York.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.