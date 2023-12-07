Hot air balloon makes hard landing in Phoenix neighborhood

By Ben Bradley

PHOENIX (KPHO, KTVK) — No one was hurt after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, just east of Interstate 17. Aerial video shows the balloon caught on a street light in the neighborhood and draped over a backyard wall. Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says nine people were onboard and that no one was hurt.

Michael England, a pilot with Hot Air Expeditions, told Arizona’s Family that the balloon was getting low on fuel and attempting to land in a nearby open field when the wind shifted. Even with the slightly changed trajectory, he says the basket was already on the ground when the balloon snagged the street light.

“Everyone had fun, and everyone stayed safe,” England said, in spite of the unexpected circumstances.

APS also responded to shut off power to the street light, and the FAA has been notified.

