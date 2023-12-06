Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

By Web Staff

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — A Gainesville High School senior baseball player who has been in a coma from a batting cage accident is now considered brain dead, according to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the high school’s 2022 team, has been in a coma since the Nov. 20 accident. The senior baseball player was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat at the high school.

The hospital said his family would eventually donate his organs. When he got his driver’s license, Medina opted to be an organ donor, the hospital said. It is unclear when the organ donation procedure will take place.

