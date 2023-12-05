Man accused of driving car into 4 women in San Lorenzo faces attempted murder charge

By JOSE FABIAN

SAN LORENZO, California (KPIX) — A man accused of driving his car into four women in San Lorenzo was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA said it charged 31-year-old Leandro Angelo Torres in connection to the Nov. 25 incident, and he could face up to 12 years in state prison if convicted.

Torres was allegedly asked to leave a family party in San Lorenzo after a dispute, the DA said. He is accused of returning to the party and speeding up his car while driving into four women who were in the street.

One of the women was pinned between Torres’s car and a parked car, the DA said.

He is also accused of attacking his brother’s car.

